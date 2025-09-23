Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s 3-word response to daughter Landry dating LSU’s Whit Weeks
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin hard launched her relationship with LSU Tigers star Whit Weeks the week of the two teams play each other.
The 20-year-old Landry goes to Ole Miss and has been dad’s form giving him a sweet gift after his 100th win, to a sweet hug after a game.
She’s also is always a game-day fit hit with her Rebels pride fits like her white-out look for the first home game this season that she even crushed with mom Layla Kiffin, and then last week’s Rebels-black shorts and top.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks roller derby fit without Ole Miss football coach
Landry would cozy up to Weeks in a post about being “happy” with other photos, but this was the one that went viral.
Weeks would confirm the relationship by reposting the picture and tagging Landry in it.
Ole Miss and LSU are of course two SEC rivals, and No. 4 LSU is visiting No. 13 this weekend leaving fans to wonder how that’s going to play out in the Kiffin household:
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts Ole Miss minidress selfie for big SEC game
After the news was reported all over, Lane commented on Trey Wallace’s post about the news and “mind games.” He had a three-word response: “Take the over 🏈.”
That’s so Lane Kiffin with his response about his daughter’s relationship with Weeks. No doubt there will be more to come in what is an odd circumstance for the week of the big Ole Miss vs. LSU game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career