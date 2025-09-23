The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s 3-word response to daughter Landry dating LSU’s Whit Weeks

The Ole Miss head coach responds to his daughter hard launching her relationship with a player from a rival school the same week the teams are playing.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin worked the sidelines as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Kentucky, 30-23.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin worked the sidelines as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Kentucky, 30-23. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin hard launched her relationship with LSU Tigers star Whit Weeks the week of the two teams play each other.

The 20-year-old Landry goes to Ole Miss and has been dad’s form giving him a sweet gift after his 100th win, to a sweet hug after a game.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

She’s also is always a game-day fit hit with her Rebels pride fits like her white-out look for the first home game this season that she even crushed with mom Layla Kiffin, and then last week’s Rebels-black shorts and top.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks roller derby fit without Ole Miss football coach

Landry would cozy up to Weeks in a post about being “happy” with other photos, but this was the one that went viral.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Weeks would confirm the relationship by reposting the picture and tagging Landry in it.

Ole Miss and LSU are of course two SEC rivals, and No. 4 LSU is visiting No. 13 this weekend leaving fans to wonder how that’s going to play out in the Kiffin household:

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts Ole Miss minidress selfie for big SEC game

After the news was reported all over, Lane commented on Trey Wallace’s post about the news and “mind games.” He had a three-word response: “Take the over 🏈.”

That’s so Lane Kiffin with his response about his daughter’s relationship with Weeks. No doubt there will be more to come in what is an odd circumstance for the week of the big Ole Miss vs. LSU game.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight

Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win

Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit

Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game

Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships