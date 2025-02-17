Lane Kiffin's kids Landry and Knox share workout selfie from her vibrant new classroom
The family that exercises together stays together. Such is the case for the Kiffin family, who has been celebrating Landry’s new chapter as a pilates instructor.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin posts daughter Landry dad joke on baller Bahamas fishing trip
The 20-year-old daughter of Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin recently became a Pilates instructor at the Mississippi-based studio Power Movement. Today, it appears Landry was joined by a special student during one of her classes — her brother, Knox.
On Lane’s Instagram Story this Monday, the coach shared a picture of Landry and Knox in the mirror. It appears the two are stretching in order to either prepare for a workout or winding down after an intense pilates session.
The picture comes after a busy weekend for the Kiffin family. For Valentine’s Day weekend, Lane enjoyed a night out at dinner with Landry and her Ole Miss friends, during which, Lane evidently had tons of fun.
Both Landry and Lane are in a new era of their lives, where they are prioritizing health and wellness. Late last month, Lane celebrated four years of sobriety, and had a special celebration with his family.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry has sweet birthday post for little bro ‘Knoxie’
As Landry and Knox appeared to have a good pilates session, it’s safe to say the two siblings get along well. As for Knox and Presley — well, that’s a different story.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock