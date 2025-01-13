Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry has sweet birthday post for little bro ‘Knoxie’
Lane Kiffin and his family have spent a lot of time together lately and will be doing even more so as his ex-wife Layla and him have reconciled and it’s been revealed she and their son Knox are moving to Oxford, Mississippi, to be with the Ole Miss Rebels coach. On Monday, Knox celebrated his 17th birthday and big sister and Ole Miss sophomore Landry Kiffin gave him an adorable birthday social media shout out.
Knox, who is a quarterback prospect as a junior who played in Southern California this season, will now represent Oxford High School. With guru dad nearby, no doubt Lane will attend some games. Knox was able to get to a few Ole Miss games this season himself and had a touching moment with dad after the Florida Gators loss at The Swamp.
While Knox’s big sister Landry, 20, has been a bright spot for the team all season with her gameday fits like her polka-dot dress and her custom Ole Miss jacket and low-cut top with dad, he now can be take part in more games with her next season.
Landry took a moment to give “Knoxie” an Instagram shout out for his big birthday, as well as shared adorable photos of the two together.
Lane and Layla are making a second go of it after being divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. They met while at the University of Tennessse when Lane was an offensive coordinator and Layla was an assistant volleyball coach. They have three kids together: Landry, Presley, 18, and Knox.
While Knox and mom are moving, daughter Presley has committed to play volleyball at USC in Los Angeles where she recently wowed in her new uniform.
But today, January 13, 2025, is all Knox Kiffin. Happy 17th birthday to him.
