Lane Kiffin shares sweet message to daughter Landry for ‘favorite morning’
Lane Kiffin and his daughter Landry are besties, and he spent his Valentine’s Day morning with her and posted the sweetest message for her.
Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels head coach and was a bright spot for him all season with her heartfelt hug after a big victory, and her sweetest gift for his 100th win, and her winning Ole Miss custom jacket and low-cut top while standing with dad.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry melts TikTok in minidress dance with sorority sisters
In the offseason, they’ve been sharing some adorable father-daughter time doing pilates — even if Landry crushes him with her ab-flexing, shoestring crop top fit. On Friday, they got their pilates on again and Landry had some sweet socks on, while dad said, “Happy valentines 💝 You complete me This has been my favorite morning ever Love you!!!”
How sweet.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin posts daughter Landry dad joke on baller Bahamas fishing trip
Meanwhile, Lane just celebrated four years of sobriety and had his kids together where other daughter Presley, 18, slayed in some Daisy Dukes aboard a private plane.
The coach and his ex-wife Layla Kiffin have also reconciled after divorcing in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. They also have son Knox, 17, who is moving with mom from Southern California to Oxford, Mississippi, to be with dad while Presley attends USC to play volleyball at dad’s former school. You can’t ask for a better Valentine’s Day than some pilates and knowing you’re family is getting back together. Congrats, coach.
