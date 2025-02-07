Lane Kiffin playfully roasts 'argumentative' children Knox and Presley
Lane Kiffin has love for all of his children, even when they’re not on their best behavior. Still, he envisions a good future for them, and now has the science to back it up.
On Friday morning, the Ole Miss football coach took to this Instagram Story to share a post, which read “arguing with your siblings can improve social skills and emotional growth.” Immediately, Lane’s son Knox and daughter Presley came to mind. “Knox and Presley will be great then!!” Lane wrote, with a pair of laughing emojis.
Lane shares three children with his ex-wife, Layla. Knox is an aspiring high school quarterback and Presley is a volleyball player at USC. His other daughter, 20-year-old Landry, is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Ole Miss.
Last week, Lane celebrated a huge milestone — four years of sobriety. To commemorate the anniversary, Landry gifted Lane a painting of the stars in the night sky four years ago, on the night he chose to get sober. The following day, the Kiffin family got together for a celebration, and Lane shared a post thanking Landry for helping him turn his life around.
As the age-old adage holds, the kids are alright.
