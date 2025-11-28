Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss pregame interview turns awkward with Miss. State fans’ chant
The day of the Egg Bowl has finally arrived for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. That also means it’s almost time for his decision on where he’ll be coaching next season. Before kickoff on Friday vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the coach had an awkward fan moment while giving an interview.
While the coach has the Rebels at 10-1 and on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff, he’s being courted by the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers and things lately have been like a soap opera.
The 50-year-old coach is supposed to give his decision the day after the Egg Bowl game, which is being played in Starkville, Mississippi.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry’s heartwarming deed may hold dad coaching job clue
LSU seems to be the frontrunner lately based on many factors, but Lane’s kids may have been giving out clues. Son Knox was seen in LSU headphones before his high school football playoff game — a post he’d later delete. Daughter Landry is dating LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks and has been at their games over dad’s recently including in her white-tiger fit at Alabama. She also was spotted at an LSU booster club meeting.
With all the news swirling, the game on the field is nothing compared to the coach’s drama. Given all that, the coach was doing a pregame interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith when awkward “LSU” chants broke out from Mississippi State fans.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin tries to deflect dad Lane’s LSU drama with awkward Whit Weeks TikTok
This could be the final game Kiffin coach’s at Ole Miss. If he does leave, fans at the school will be chanting something else.
It’s going to be an interesting 24 hours, that’s for sure, and the media coverage will be insane. Expect more crazy moments, for sure.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash