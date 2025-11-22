Lane Kiffin’s son Knox deletes LSU flex amid dad’s Ole Miss drama
As if the Lane Kiffin coaching drama couldn’t have any more twists and turns. Now, his son 16-year-old Knox Kiffin posted and then deleted a picture involving the LSU Tigers before his Oxford High School playoff game.
The current Ole Miss Rebels coach has been linked to openings at LSU as well as the Florida Gators. Fans of each team are holding onto every word and inspecting every social media post for clues as to where the 50-year-old coach will be next season. Even a simple post involving his daughter Landry’s sorority formal while dancing that Lane posted has been scrutinized.
On Friday after it was announced that the coach will make a decision the day after the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on November 28, his son Knox dropped this photo on his Instagram Stories wearing LSU headphones before the Oxford Chargers’ playoff game vs. Horn Lake.
About an hour later, that same photo was erased off his account. Unfortunately for him, there’s no “Back to the Future” moment and it’s all over the place.
It could be nothing as the class of 2028 quarterback Knox took a recruiting trip to LSU last month and could’ve been given those as a gift. He could also be messing with fans by purposely wearing those to throw everyone off.
Knox has said he won’t play for dad in college and wants to do his own thing, so maybe LSU is for him and not dad.
But, there’s so much to untangle in the Kiffin family web of what does-it-mean moments. Even Knox’s sister Landry is dating LSU star Whit Weeks.
Again, it could very well be nothing more than he was told to take it down and everyone is freaking out over nothing. Knox no doubt wants to focus on football and tonight’s game more than the distraction his dad’s coaching search has become.
