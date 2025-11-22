The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox deletes LSU flex amid dad’s Ole Miss drama

The Rebels coach’s son dropped a photo that raised eyebrows right before his Oxford High School playoff game.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As if the Lane Kiffin coaching drama couldn’t have any more twists and turns. Now, his son 16-year-old Knox Kiffin posted and then deleted a picture involving the LSU Tigers before his Oxford High School playoff game.

The current Ole Miss Rebels coach has been linked to openings at LSU as well as the Florida Gators. Fans of each team are holding onto every word and inspecting every social media post for clues as to where the 50-year-old coach will be next season. Even a simple post involving his daughter Landry’s sorority formal while dancing that Lane posted has been scrutinized.

Landry and Lane Kiffi
Lane Kiffin with daughter Landry Kiffin before Ole Miss vs. LSU. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Friday after it was announced that the coach will make a decision the day after the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on November 28, his son Knox dropped this photo on his Instagram Stories wearing LSU headphones before the Oxford Chargers’ playoff game vs. Horn Lake.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry turns heads at LSU event as Ole Miss decision looms

Knox Kiffin
Knox Kiffin/Instagram

About an hour later, that same photo was erased off his account. Unfortunately for him, there’s no “Back to the Future” moment and it’s all over the place.

It could be nothing as the class of 2028 quarterback Knox took a recruiting trip to LSU last month and could’ve been given those as a gift. He could also be messing with fans by purposely wearing those to throw everyone off. 

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU, Florida drama

Knox Kiffi
Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) walks out of a huddle during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knox has said he won’t play for dad in college and wants to do his own thing, so maybe LSU is for him and not dad.

But, there’s so much to untangle in the Kiffin family web of what does-it-mean moments. Even Knox’s sister Landry is dating LSU star Whit Weeks.

Landry and Whit
Whit Weeks/Instagram

Again, it could very well be nothing more than he was told to take it down and everyone is freaking out over nothing. Knox no doubt wants to focus on football and tonight’s game more than the distraction his dad’s coaching search has become.

Lane and Knox
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News