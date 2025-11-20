Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry turns heads at LSU event as Ole Miss decision looms
As if the the Lane Kiffin coaching watch couldn’t have any more drama. Now, the Ole Miss Rebels coach’s daughter Landry Kiffin, who is dating LSU Tigers star linebacker Whit Weeks, was back in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at a booster club meeting on Thursday.
Landry, 20, who goes to Ole Miss and is the reason dad stayed to coach the team when the Auburn Tigers came calling in 2022, raised eyebrows this year when she hard launched her relationship with Weeks the week he was playing at Mississippi vs. her dad’s team. She’s also ditched Ole Miss games this season and was spotted in LSU fits like her white-tiger look at Alabama, and this Weeks custom fit below at a game at Tiger Stadium.
Now, while she’s shown her Ole Miss support as well like her head-turning Rebels-red fit in last week’s win over the Florida Gators, Landry was back at LSU while rumors are heating up between her dad and LSU after the family took was put on a private jet to check out the school and city on Monday. While Florida is also in the mix, Landry’s latest actions might make Ole Miss fans nervous as she was at the LSU’s Women’s Booster Club meeting earlier today.
Will she — and her boyfriend — now be the reason dad leaves the school?
Remember son Knox, 16, who is a 2028 quarterback recruit, also took an official visit to LSU — although he has stated he doesn’t want to play for his dad.
The plot is indeed thickening with Ole Miss on a bye before the Egg Bowl on November 28 vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Lane insists their is no ultimatum in place with Ole Miss and he plans on coaching the No. 6, 10-1 Rebels in the game with a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
The coach and his family’s every move right now is being dissected like it’s game film. What does Landry’s day at LSU mean? Stay tuned.
