Lane Kiffin, daughter Landry’s adorable puppy photos will melt your heart
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels may not longer be undefeated, but the 49-year-old coach is certainly winning at life.
Kiffin has two amazing daughters, Landry and Presley, who showed up and supported dad in stunning fits at last weekend’s loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. Oldest daughter Landry, who goes to Ole Miss, even convinced dad to stay and coach at the school.
He also has a son, Knox, who is a promising quarterback prospect for the class of 2028.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry's TikTok makeover post
Kiffin’s girlfriend Sally Rychlak is a knockout beauty who graduated Ole Miss in 2019.
Also, his team is still 4-1 and ranked 12th in the country heading into this weekend’s game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. With a 12-team playoff in effect this season, Ole Miss still controls its own destiny.
Kiffin’s got a lot going for him. He’s also a big dog lover and he posted this adorable photo to his Instagram account on Thursday that will melt your heart.
The puppy appears to be Landry’s newest dog, Willie, giving coach a new grand dog. This photo is also a winner of the day.
Landry also has a German Shepherd — the other dog in the photo.
RELATED: DiJonai Carrington’s cute dog steals the show during WNBA playoff pregame
Lane himself already has a famous Yellow Labrador Retriever named Juice Kiffin. Juice is an official mascot of the Ole Miss team, retrieving the tees after kickoffs.
Unfortunately, Juice was recently sidelined with an injury for Ole Miss games.
Juice is a celebrity of his own. His X account boasts over 57,000 followers, and over 37,000 on Instagram. He even received an honorary law degree at Ole Miss.
The Kiffins certainly won the day with their photos of Willie.
