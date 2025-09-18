LeBron James has awkward Drake answer when asked about fallout
LeBron James and Drake had over a decade’s friendship before it went off the rails last year. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar addressed a question about if he and the rapper are still “cool” with each other, breaking his silence on the beef.
The 40-year-old James and the 38-year-old Canadian rapper were tight before LeBron came out in support of the LA-based Kendrick Lamar during his own escalating feud with Drake.
Since then, Drake has accused James of playing both sides of the fence and even referenced it in his songs "Fighting Irish Freestyle" and "What Did I Miss?" where he accuses the NBA superstar of disloyalty. He also changed a lyric in “Nonstop” to remove a shoutout to James. Not only that, he covered up his famous LeBron tattoo with another NBA star.
James, meanwhile, has kept pretty quiet beside he and his wife Savannah James grooving to Lamar’s diss track of Drake, “Not Like Us” while on vacation on the beach.
In a recent interview in referecnce to his relationship with Drake, James was directly asked if “ya’ll are cool?” and if he “is someone you’ll always have love for?” He had an awkward response about “Always, always wish him the best” but shrugged and said the two are in “different places right now.” See his full spouse and body language in the video below.
So is it all love, or is James playing nice in front of the cameras? The one thing for sure is Drake has taken drastic measures to cut LeBron out of his life both personally and in his songs.
It will be interesting to see if they interact the next time the Lakers are in Toronto vs. the Raptors where Drake is usually sitting courtside.
