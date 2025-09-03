Draymond Green, LeBron James party together yet again with Warriors fan legend
Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors fans will never be on the same page when it comes to LeBron James.
And ironically, it was probably LeBron goading Green, getting him suspended for Game 5, that cost the Warriors possibly another NBA title, to add to their four, in 2016. Then again, Kevin Durant might have never signed with the Dubs if that had happened.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry recreates Drake dance in front of private jet and at his Italy concert
"I hated Bron," Green said earlier this year, and has said the same in the past. "We had no relationship at all." The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year did, however, have a close bond with his fellow four-time NBA champion's business associates and Akron, Ohio best friends, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul.
Green eventually signed with Paul and Klutch Sports in 2019, and the nine-time NBA All-Defensive team selection has been besties with King James ever since, much to the chagrin of Dub Nation.
RELATED: LeBron James' wife Savannah is unrecognizable in throwback couple photos
After hanging out with the 40-year-old four-time league MVP and the NBA's all-time leading scorer throughout the summer, including getting rowdy at a Bad Bunny concert together, the duo rendezvoused again for the 21-time All-Star's "fixer" and personal chief of staff, Randy Mims, 50th birthday bash.
To add insult to injury for Warriors fans, E40 performed to celebrate the occasion, posing with LeBron and Draymond, 35.
For those that don't know, E40 is a Bay Area legend and a diehard supporter of the Warriors and San Francisco 49ers especially. In fact, "Niner Gang" is the unofficial 49ers anthem, and anytime you hear "Bang, bang, Ninger gang," you will have it seared into your brain for the rest of the day.
Unfortunately, it's kind of the same feeling for Warriors fans seeing LeBron and Draymond hanging together as besties.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad