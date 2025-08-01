LeBron James has surprising reaction to Luka Doncic’s epic NYC trip
Much has been made of both LeBron James and Luka Doncic this Los Angeles Lakers offseason.
The dynamic duo was bounced in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then went their separate ways.
The 26-year-old Doncic met with the team brass without James — something LeBron reportedly was unhappy about — and then hit up Europe where he looks unrecognizable after hitting the gym and dieting, getting super slimmed down. He’s still draining insane shots, however.
The 40-year-old James, however, opted into the final year of his Lakers contract at $52.6 million and then spurred more drama with his superyacht meeting with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic’s agent. He even reportedly has had talks about formulating a new league to compete with the NBA, and was spotted working out in the Los Angeles Clippers weight room.
He’s also enjoyed himself, dancing at a Bad Bunny concert with rival Draymond Green hanging out, and furthered his Drake beef with wife Savannah involved on their vacation in France.
Doncic, meanwhile, just had an epic 96 hour trip to New York he posted on Instagram, and LeBron dropped the 🔥 all over. That’s a good sign that there’s no bad blood between the two.
It remains to be seen how long the two are teamed up for, but Doncic has hinted about signing an extension with LA.
It’s been a crazy summer for the Lakers stars in different ways, but it’s good to see James give his man an assist in the comments.
