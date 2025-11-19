LeBron James reveals big personal news for son Bronny after his Lakers return
LeBron James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the first 14 games with sciatica to officially begin his 23rd season in the NBA. After the game, the 40-year-old LeBron had some personal news about his 21-year-old son and teammate Bronny James he shared.
First, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer played 30 minutes and added 11 points to that total to go along with 12 assists in the 140-126 Lakers’ win over the Utah Jazz. Bronny played four minutes and had three points and two assists off the bench. Here’s the three-pointer he hit that dad was loving:
RELATED: LeBron awkwardly sips coffee sitting beside son Bronny
So what was this personal news? We had reported that Bronny James lived with his parents at their massive Los Angeles compound during his rookie season with the Lakers. Now, LeBron revealed he’s not talking as much to Bronny because his son is no longer living with him and mom Savannah: “He’s not a resident anymore.”
Good for him getting his own place. Bronny is on a four-year $7.9 million contract and can afford it — although the LA market is crazy.
RELATED: LeBron's mom Gloria shares King James baby photo in hilarious throwback
There’s no indication where he moved to yet, but is it with his girlfriend Parker Whitfield?
Good for Bronny moving out of the nest.
He’s averaging 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in his second NBA season out of the USC Trojans.
LeBron and Savannah also tore down their second mansion — a $37 million one — to rebuild their dream home in the LA area. The aerial footage of it is insane. Will he move back once that is done?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss