LeBron's mom Gloria shares King James baby photo in hilarious throwback
LeBron James is always making headlines, even as the 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar sits on the bench with a sciatica injury.
The NBA's all-time leader in points, four-time champion, and four-time league MVP has nothing left to prove, but King James is always a lightning rod of debate. Is he the greatest of all time vs. Michael Jordan? Is he hurting the Lakers by not letting the franchise build around Luka Doncic, their centerpiece for the future?
While we'll let NBA experts and fans debate those topics, we can all agree that throwback photos of famous folks as children is always a winner. So luckily for us, James' mother Gloria shared some hilarious images of LeBron as a baby and kid in an Instagram post.
Needless to say there is no doubt where Mrs. James stands on any such debates, writing in her caption, "From his first steps in life to his first steps on the court, my son has always believed he could be as great as a king. 😊"
The 21-time All-Star, which is still an unfathomable number, reposted the baby photo on his IG Stories, and not only is it adorable, but the Nike baby Jordans were especially on point.
James has been a proud father in his own right, always applauding the accomplishments of his children — his Lakers teammate Bronny James, 21, although that too has been another controversial storyline that never goes away, Bryce, 18, who is now playing for the Arizona Wildcats, and daughter Zhuri, 11, who recently went viral for her insane speed playing flag football.
In fact, James rocked a Bryce Arizona jersey as part of his fit for the Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24.
No matter how you feel about LeBron's on-the-court endeavors, and his pull off of it for NBA matters given Klutch Sports run by his bestie Rich Paul, you can never question his loyalty to family and friends.
And that all comes from his mom, Gloria, who had to show off her baby King James.
