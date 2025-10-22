Injured LeBron awkwardly sips coffee sitting beside Bronny for Lakers NBA opener
LeBron James didn’t suit up for the start of his 23rd season in the NBA as he’s dealing with an injury. His son Bronny did for his second season as dad’s Los Angeles Lakers teammate and the two sat next to each other on the bench at home vs. the Golden State Warriors where LeBron awkwardly sipped coffee watching the game.
The 40-year-old LeBron and the newly turned 21-year-old Bronny, who had a special message for his birthday from mom Savannah, had quite the offseason hanging out together and playing lots of golf.
LeBron would support Bronny in the NBA Summer League where Bronny’s sister Zhuri stole the showing off her dribbling skills to dad.
While the father-son duo made NBA history by playing at the same time on the court last season, LeBron is dealing with sciatica in his back and is not expected to return until mid-November.
On Tuesday night, LeBron was seen on the bench in his black suit with his giant coffee looking more like he’s at a PTA meeting.
The Lakers hope LeBron with a super skinny Luka Doncic can capture a championship this season. For now, LeBron will just have to enjoy his coffees.
