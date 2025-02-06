LiAngelo Ball, Lil Wayne team up for remix of viral hit song 'Tweaker'
If you thought the hype surrounding LiAngelo Ball's viral hit song "Tweaker" had died down, guess again, because it's about to come back bigger than ever.
It was announced that at midnight on Friday, February 7, an official remix of the song will drop featuring hip-hop legend Lil Wayne.
The Weezy and Gelo collab comes just one day after Lil Wayne announced he had "big news" coming on February 6.
The success of "Tweaker" landed Gelo Ball a $13 million recording deal with DefJam and Universal Music Group, while allowing him to keep 100 percent ownership of his label, Born2Ball Music Group.
In early January, "Tweaker" took the sports world by storm.
The viral song became a song that everyone was vibing out to in the professional sports world, with the Detroit Lions playing it in the locker room after clinching the NFC North, Gelo's brother Lonzo and the Chicago Bulls singing along in the locker room, and even South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley raving about the song.
Gelo also landed a spot on the Rolling Loud lineup. It's been quite the year for the middle Ball brother, but it's certainly a big way to jumpstart a music career. With a Weezy feature, you are immediately valid.
LiAngelo Ball briefly played for the Charlotte Hornets NBA G-League affiliate after making stops at multiple overseas teams and playing his father's JBL when he was pulled from UCLA because of a highly-publicized shoplifting incident.
