LiAngelo Ball gets insane music contract worth millions after viral ‘Tweaker’ smash hit

The basketball star is reportedly partnering with DefJam and Universal Music Group for future music releases.

Alex Gonzalez

Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

LiAngelo Ball is cashing in on his big viral moment.

Liangelo Ball 202
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

As his song “Tweaker” has recently gone viral, the esteemed shooting guard and small forward has reportedly signed a record deal.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news via X (formerly Twitter), noting that the deal is reportedly “worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label.” The deal is said to be Def Jam and Universal Music Group, however, Ball will maintain ownership of his Born2Ball Music Group label.

Shams Charania / X (formerly Twitter)
Shams Charania of ESPN reported that LiAngelo Ball signed a record deal with Def Jam and UMG on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 / Shams Charania / X (formerly Twitter)

The news comes almost two weeks after the official release of “Tweaker,” which had begun going viral in December 2024 from a 10-second snippet. Since then, many people have shown love for the song, including Lil Yachty and the Detroit Lions, who have shared videos with the snippet playing in the background. Rappers like Moneybagg Yo and Boosie Badazz have also expressed interest in appearing on the remix.

At the time of writing, “Tweaker” appears to be the only solo track of Ball’s available on digital streaming platforms. Ball also has not announced if a full-length album, mixtape, or EP is in the works, nor has he announced a follow-up to “Tweaker.”

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

