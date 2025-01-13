LiAngelo Ball gets insane music contract worth millions after viral ‘Tweaker’ smash hit
LiAngelo Ball is cashing in on his big viral moment.
As his song “Tweaker” has recently gone viral, the esteemed shooting guard and small forward has reportedly signed a record deal.
ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news via X (formerly Twitter), noting that the deal is reportedly “worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label.” The deal is said to be Def Jam and Universal Music Group, however, Ball will maintain ownership of his Born2Ball Music Group label.
The news comes almost two weeks after the official release of “Tweaker,” which had begun going viral in December 2024 from a 10-second snippet. Since then, many people have shown love for the song, including Lil Yachty and the Detroit Lions, who have shared videos with the snippet playing in the background. Rappers like Moneybagg Yo and Boosie Badazz have also expressed interest in appearing on the remix.
At the time of writing, “Tweaker” appears to be the only solo track of Ball’s available on digital streaming platforms. Ball also has not announced if a full-length album, mixtape, or EP is in the works, nor has he announced a follow-up to “Tweaker.”
