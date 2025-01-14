LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend Nikki Mudarris swoons over $13M record deal
LiAngelo Ball swerved, bent the corner, and landed a lucrative record deal. On Monday, it was announced that the middle Ball brother will have the opportunity to launch his rap career thanks to a $13 million deal with Def Jam Records.
The recording deal comes following the success of Gelo's viral hit song "Tweaker."
Ball dropped the record earlier this month and it instantly became a fixture in the sports world, with the Detroit Lions playing it in the locker room after clinching the NFC North, Gelo's brother Lonzo and the Chicago Bulls singing along in the locker room, and even South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley raving about the song.
MORE: Angel Reese hilariously gets WNBA, Unrivaled stars to sing LiAngelo Ball viral song
The hit even landed Gelo a spot on this year's Rolling Loud lineup.
After news of Gelo's recording deal was announced, his girlfriend Nikki Mudarris took to social media to send some love to her man. She wrote, "You deserve all the blessings and more," followed by a heart emoji.
That's love.
Mudurris and Ball initially met during a walk in Runyan Canyon while they were walking their dogs, but the couple has not revealed when they started dating.
MORE: Angel Reese playfully trolls WNBA's Marina Mabrey dance moves to Gelo Ball viral song
On July 19, 2023, Mudarris and Ball welcomed their first child, LaVelo Anthony Ball.
Mudarris owns her lingerie brand, Nude By Nikki, which she launched in November 2015. She also is a realtor in Los Angeles with the Watson Salari Group.
Mudarris rose to fame after appearing on multiple seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, while also appearing on VH1's Scared Famous, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and Leave It to Stevie.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’