LiAngelo Ball's Rolling Loud performance features unreleased song
LiAngelo Ball has been finding success off of the basketball court after the success of his viral hit song "Tweaker." The song was a staple in locker rooms around the sports world at the start of the year, and led to even more opportunities.
Gelo landed a major recording deal and a spot on the Rolling Loud festival lineup.
This weekend, Gelo made his festival debut and it came with a twist that had the crowd in a frenzy.
MORE: LiAngelo Ball's new gf Rashida Nicole rocks corset top NBA All-Star stunner
Gelo performed an unreleased song during the set which has started to go viral in its own right on social media.
The video has nearly two million views at the time of this writing.
MORE: Angel Reese playfully trolls WNBA's Marina Mabrey dance moves to Gelo Ball viral song
Ball's breakout success led to a remix with rap icon Lil Wayne. We'll have to see what kind of opportunities and success in the music industry continues after his appearance at Rolling Loud.
LiAngelo Ball briefly played for the Charlotte Hornets' NBA G-League affiliate after making stops at multiple overseas teams and playing his father's JBL when he was pulled from UCLA because of a highly-publicized shoplifting incident.
Gelo may not have caught on the league, but his presence is still being felt with his music.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter