Lindsey Vonn’s Sister Gives Heartbreaking Reaction to Devastating Olympics Crash

There was no fairytale ending for Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Lindsey Vonn in the 2026 Olympic Games, just a nightmare ending with a scary crash that resulted in her being airlifted out. Her family’s reaction was absolutely gutting.

The 41-year-old had completed an unreal comeback just to make it on Team USA after five years off. Then last week disaster struck when she revealed she had torn her ACL in a training crash.

Feb 7, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, ITALY; Lindsey Vonn of the United States during women's alpine skiing downhill training the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Receives Heartfelt Words From WNBA Star Cameron Brink

“Well… I completely tore my ACL last Friday and also sustained a bone bruise (which is common with an ACL tear), along with meniscal tears, though it’s unclear how much was preexisting versus new from the crash. This was obviously incredibly hard news to receive just one week before the Olympics, and I truly appreciate everyone for giving me the time and space to process what happened and find a way forward. After extensive consultations with doctors, intense therapy, physical tests, and skiing today, I’ve determined that I am capable of competing in the Olympic Downhill on Sunday. Of course, I still need to complete one required training run, but I am confident in my body’s ability to perform—despite my injuries, my knee is stable, I have no swelling, and my muscles are firing and reacting as they should. I will continue to evaluate things daily with my medical team to ensure we’re making smart decisions, but I fully intend to compete on Sunday. I know what my chances in these Olympics were before the crash, and even though they aren’t the same now, there is still a chance—and as long as there is a chance, I will not lose hope or give up. It’s not over yet. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and supported me; I feel the love, and it’s giving me strength. 🙏🏼💪🏼🇺🇸 ❤️ lindsey”

She’d miraculously still compete, showing off the strength of her knee in an unreal workout, and then training runs on the mountain.

Vonn’s scary crash

It was all not to be as she had this frightening crash right after her start from the gate in the Milano Cortina Games downhill event.

🚨🎥 BREAKING VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn suffers a terrifying crash during the downhill at #MilanoCortina2026



After just two gates, her knee appears to buckle and the 41-year-old American ski legend collapses hard onto the slope in Cortina. pic.twitter.com/TliiUPiTX0 — DC_Global_News (@DC_Global_News) February 8, 2026

The replays were even worse and Vonn could be heard screaming in pain and the agony knowing her career is likely over in what was a heartbreaking scene.

RELATED: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta’s Stunning One Regret for Skipping Opening Ceremony

Vonn’s father and siblings were there

Vonn’s father Alan Kildow and her four siblings were there and visibly shaken as the camera panned on them. She then received a big hand from them and the crowd as she was airlifted to the hospital.

Lindsey Vonn off to the hospital. A big hand from her family and the crowd.



NBC pictures. pic.twitter.com/iFjaw9Evby — Illinois Golfer (@IllinoisGolfer) February 8, 2026

Vonn’s sister gives interview after

Her sister Karin Kildow later was interviewed by NBC:

“I mean that definitely was the last thing we wanted to see… it was scary,” Karin said. “She dared greatly and put it all out there… she always goes 110 percent — she never goes any less. I know she put her whole heart into it… we are just hoping for the best.”

"It was scary because when you start to see the stretchers being put out, it's not a good sign," Vonn's sister, Karin Kildow told NBC.



Vonn crashed seconds into her Olympic downhill run this morning. https://t.co/JqSsEuoiC6 pic.twitter.com/mIBcbLl1Iz — Bring Me The News (@bringmethenews) February 8, 2026

This was her fifth Olympics for the gold medalist who began her comeback in 2024 after five years away from the sport. She won gold back in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver as the first woman ever to win the downhill event.

What a remarkable show of courage even to compete, but they way it ended is so devastating.

The crowd like Snoop Dogg showed up and showed out for her.

They witnessed one of the saddest scenes in sports history.

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Lindsey Vonn's injury in the women's downhill final. pic.twitter.com/5CPmg470Mj — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 8, 2026

More to come on her health, but it was a scary scene that delayed the event for a good 20+ minutes.

Update: Breezy Johnson won gold — the first U.S. woman since Vonn to do so

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex