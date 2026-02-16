Lindsey Vonn’s Sister Makes Touching Hospital Video With Skier Thrilled For Hair Wash

Lindsey Vonn finally left the hospital in Italy back to the United States on Sunday, February 15, after nearly a week there and four surgeries later. She shared a video her sister Karin Kildow made where the simplest thing gave her such joy: A good hair wash.

Vonn, 41, battled to make an improbable comeback to even be at the Milano Cortina Games — her fifth overall — after nearly five years of being retired from Alpine skiiing.

Feb 6, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, ITALY; Lindsey Vonn of the United States in women's downhill training during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Then disaster struck before competition with she tore her ACL in a practice run on January 30. She’d push through it, incredibly, and showed off her strength in a viral workout video.

She looked good beforehand, as seen in this video.

But nine days later she crashed out and broke her leg where she was heard screaming in pain on the Cortina mountain. She’d be airlifted out and gave a scary update.

Feb 8, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy; A helicopter air lifts Lindsey Vonn of the United States from the course after a crash in the women's downhill alpine skiing race during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

She may be heading home, but more surgeries to completely heal her leg could be coming.

On Monday, Vonn posted the following message:

”Thankful for friends, family, my team and all the medical staff that are getting me back to myself…. I’m slowly coming back to life, back to basics and the simple things in life that mean the most. Smile. Laugh. Love. 🙏❤️“

She added: “My sister @kar_inthegarage made this video and it instantly made me cry and made my heart full. Love you guys ❤️”

And shared the video her sister made:

How happy a simple washing of the hair made her is awesome to see.

While her career is likely done wtih one gold medal in the 2010 Vancouver Games, Vonn’s spirit and determination are a big storyline of these 2026 Games.

Feb 6, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, ITALY; Lindsey Vonn of the United States looks on during a women's alpine skiing downhill training session during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

