Lions HC Dan Campbell eats insane amount of ice cream each night
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is a large man at 6-foot-5 and over 250 pounds. No man, however, should eat the amount of ice cream he does each night.
The 49-year-old Campbell has a legendary work ethic with many sleepless nights getting his team ready for games that includes lots of Starbucks coffee with a superstitious order and pickups at the drive-thru with his tiny purse dog in his surprisingly small pick-up truck.
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell looks giant beside wife Holly for 27th training camp together
Campbell probably is having more sleepless nights with the season approaching when the Lions travel to take on the Green Bay Packers on September 7 with newly acquired defensive star Micah Parsons now on the team.
No doubt, game-planning for that is keeping him up, and stress eating. His guilty pleasure is Talenti ice cream, but not just a bowl — how about three pints a night.
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell loses battle putting giant beanbag in his small truck
Now, we don’t know which flavors he’s having or if he’s just sticking to the vanilla bean gelato above which is 260 calories per serving, or 780 calories for the full pint. That’s 2340 calories in ice cream alone, and we assume that’s after having dinner (and other meals) along with lots of coffee as mentioned.
Campbell and Detroit fans hope the team — and he — stays healthy this season and they can make it to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl after a heartbreaking loss as the No. 1 seed in the divisional round last season.
