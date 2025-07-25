Lions HC Dan Campbell looks giant beside wife Holly for 27th training camp together
Football season is back and so is the big man on the Detroit Lions sideline. While at training camp, head coach Dan Campbell posed with his wife Holly Campbell for an epic photo showing just how large he is.
Dan, 49, has coached the Lions since 2021 and is coming off a spectacular regular season that saw the Lions get the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but then were stunned in the divisional round to the Washington Commanders on Holly’s 50th birthday of all days.
Speaking of Holly, she was a hit for the team last season with her all-black fit, and her furry Game of Thrones “Queen of the North” look.
She also has shared some amazing moments off the field like her date night where Dan looked unrecognizable without a hat.
At 6-foot-5 and over 260 pounds the former NFL tight end Dan is a hard-to-miss figure and always stands out at games with his fiery personality. He’s a large man who has tiny dogs and drives a surprisingly small truck.
Campbell then posed with Holly showing how big he looks compared to his wife. She wrote, “27th Training Camp!!! Just call us lifers 😅 #onepride #campin #readyforsomefootball”
Dan has been around the NFL for 27 years is what she’s referring to. He played 11 seasons himself with New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints, and then more years on his coaching resume.
Dan and Holly have been married since 1999 and have two kids.
The coach looks ready to play himself in that photo. Bring on football season!
