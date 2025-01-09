Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife Holly agrees with student’s adorable Super Bowl plea
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions hope to be playing February 9 for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The team has never been to the big game so it would no doubt be a historic watching day for fans.
The 15-2 Lions are the NFC’s No. 1 seed and all roads to the Super Bowl must go through Detroit, giving the team that lost last year’s NFC Championship at the San Francisco 49ers its best chance ever.
Campbell’s wife Holly will be there throughout the playoffs with Dan’s kids Piper and Cody cheering the team on with “our peeps” in what would be an unreal atmosphere at Ford Field should they win the divisional round. No doubt, Dan will have his team as prepared as possible to make make a Super Bowl appearance happen with his very little sleep and high-caffeine Starbucks orders.
In anticipation of this possibility, one young Lions fan wants the state of Michigan to have school off on Monday, February 10, and wrote an adorable letter to Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer that Holly shared and agreed with, saying “@gewhitmer I think this is worth thinking about.”
The whole country might agree with the letter as the Monday after Super Bowl is a tough day to work for million of people. For Detroit and its fans, even if they don’t have that Monday off, they’ll no doubt be celebrating a win well into the next day. Hey kid, it’s worth a shot!
