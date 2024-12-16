Livvy Dunne slays LSU leotard in return to mat for final gymnastics season
It’s been quite the offseason for Livvy Dunne, but her focus is now on gymnastics again — at least on Monday night it was.
Dunne, 22, has been practicing her crazy flip maneuver with serious air, and her insane balance beam “stretches” while showing off how much she’s improved since freshman year.
The defending national champion Lady Tigers, who bonded with Dunne for a “girls night” holiday party where they literally crushed her in an epic Christmas photo, put on their showcase event at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for their fans on Monday.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne drops glam LSU gymnastics selfies from two years ago
The fifth-year senior Dunne made sure to take to Instagram to post her excitement and flex her stunning leotard for her last year with the caption, “Let’s geaux.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays in tiny shorts for sizzling morning bedroom selfie
Besides Dunne, the Lady Tigers are loaded with talent like Aleah Finnegan, who clinched the natty with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. She also won gold in the floor exercise at the 2024 NCAA Championships.
Dunne is obviously the most famous of the bunch with NIL deals around $4.2 million per year and with her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes by her side.
While Dunne has gone viral for just about everything she’s posted this offseason, it’s finally time for her and the team to showcase their gymnastics skills for the fans. She certainly looked good while doing so.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos