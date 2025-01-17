Livvy Dunne flaunts ‘double life’ in possibly last TikTok before LSU SEC opener
Livvy Dunne has built 8 million followers on her TikTok, but that could all be going away if the U.S. ban happens over the weekend. If it indeed does, she is going out with a bang in her last possible post.
The viral LSU gymnast has built an NIL empire of over $4 million per year over her five years with the Lady Tigers with brand deals like her latest energy drink commercial where she outshined Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his ugly shirt.
Dunne, 22, is also showing she will be a star on this year’s defending national championship squad having crushed her first two meets, including last weekend’s near perfect score on the floor after a super double backflip maneuver that boyfriend Paul Skenes perfectly captured on his phone.
Before Friday’s massive SEC showdown with Trinity Thomas and the Florida Gators, Dunne put together a TikTok compilation of some of her most viral moments of tumbling and bikini shots. She said, “Livin that double life.”
Dunne has made quite the transition from freshman to her fifth year now as a graduate student and has had many amazing moments in that “double life” of hers.
She will hope to make even more moments Friday for the Lady Tigers vs. the Gators.
