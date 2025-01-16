Livvy Dunne shows off LSU diploma in shoestring tank top, jokes about TikTok ban
Livvy Dunne has 8 million TikTok followers, and she took to them on Wednesday to not only show off yet another fire look, but to joke about the potential removal of the app in the United States looming in just a few days.
She also wanted to show off her LSU diploma she just received after graduating in December with an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies after finishing with an insanely high GPA where she also crushed her white minidress underneath her gown and received a special graduation gift from boyfriend Paul Skenes.
While influencers all over are melting down about the possible removal of TikTok in the U.S. this weekend, Livvy kept it light while repping her diploma and a white-hot shoestring tank top and glasses and joking that she finally received the certificate with just three days left to share before the “ban.”
She’s also flexing those gymnastics biceps as well in her latest stunning look.
All joking aside, it would be no laughing matter for Dunne to not have the access to those 8 million followers for her brand empire should TikTok shut down.
U.S. politicians are working to figure out next steps to save the app, but TikTok said it is prepared to shut it down on Sunday.
At least Dunne got in another viral fit with her diploma and had some fun with it before a potential social media Armageddon happens.
