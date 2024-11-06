Livvy Dunne, Haleigh Bryant swoon over new LSU teammate Kathryn Weilbacher
The LSU gymnastics team is gearing up for a big year after winning the first national championship in program history. The Tigers have some reinforcements, with Livvy Dunne returning for her fifth and final year of eligibility, and Kathryn Weilbacher transferring from Bowling Green.
Weilbacher won the MAC championship in the floor excercise last season.
Now, as she prepares for her senior year in Baton Rouge, Weilbacher shared her excitement by posting her official LSU headshot on social media.
Weilbacher's new teammates, Livvy and Haleigh Bryant, were among those to swoon over the post.
Livvy replied to the post with, "LFGG," while Bryant added, "Perfect little cookie" with a heart-eye emoji. Fellow Tigers teammate Aleah Finnegan responded, "BEST ONE," with Kailin Chio adding, "COOKIEEE."
It's clear her new teammates are thrilled to have her on board.
LSU is going to be a lot of fun to watch this year.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, the team is gearing up for a repeat.
