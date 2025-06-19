Livvy Dunne has perfect LSU Tigers joke watching Paul Skenes pitch vs. Detroit
Livvy Dunne is usually grabbing headlines for her fantastic fits.
Today, it's for her A-list zinger.
As the LSU Tigers are set to face Coastal Carolina in the Men's College World Series final after a dramatic ninth-inning walk-off comeback against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and proud LSU alum is watching her fellow famous Tiger, boyfriend Paul Skenes, take on the Detroit Tigers.
Paws, the Detroit Tigers mascot, was holding up a sign that read, "SUP Livvy Dunne," with hearts all around it.
Dunne, always Geaux Tigers for life bleeding purple and gold, along with her MLB superstar man, quipped in her IG Stories, "sorry... but not my type of tiger" with a shrugging emoji and hashtagging the LSU version.
Skenes, now a superstar for the Pittsburgh Pirates, joined the former LSU NIL brand empire builder on his off day in Omaha to root on his Tigers while marking the insane amount of shots LSU fans, and Dunne's sister, Julz, took down at a local pizza joint.
The reigning NL Rookie of the Year first became famous at the MCWS, turning him into a household name when he won a national championship for LSU a couple of years ago.
If you missed all the drama from this year's squad, the Tigers were down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth, but then broke Arkansas' heart in a game that will live on forever if LSU can take down red-hot Coastal Carolina, riding a 26-game win streak.
That's the only version of Tigers Dunne and Skenes will be rooting for.
