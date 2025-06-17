Ex-LSU star Paul Skenes surprises at MCWS marking insane Jell-O shots number
Is Paul Skenes now the more famous partner in his Livvy Dunne relationship?
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has graduated from LSU, so the social media influencer is looking to build her brand empire beyond the platform of gymnastics, which made her rich and a household name.
Paul Skenes, now a verified MLB star, even playing for the small market Pittsburgh Pirates, is an LSU Tigers baseball legend, so imagine how stoked fans were when Dunne had him show up to the Men's College World Series.
One of the stops before LSU's game against UCLA was Rocco's Pizza & Cantina in Omaha, where each team's fanbase in the MCWS was taking part in a Jell-O shot challenge.
It seems Dunne nor Skenes did any Jell-O shots themselves, but Rocco's had last year's NL Rookie of the Year and starting All-Star pitcher mark down the final tally.
LSU baseball fans are hoping it's a good omen to what happens on the field in the MCWS down the road, because the Tigers obliterated the competition - 16,717 shots!
If you look at the board, no other team's fanbase came close to reaching five digits.
The 23-year-old flamethrower and purple-and-gold royalty became an LSU baseball god in 2023, when he led them to a national championship as the best pitcher in college baseball.
He returned two years later as possibly the best pitcher in Major League Baseball.
So he and Livvy can debate who's more famous.
