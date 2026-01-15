Livvy Dunne is unrecognizable in throwback LSU gymnastics photo

There's a strong case to be made that Livvy Dunne capitalized on the NCAA's NIL era more than any other student-athlete, both past and present.

While some others have made more money than Dunne from NIL deals, almost all of them were star players at major college football programs. Dunne was a gymnast at LSU who wouldn't have gotten close to the same attention if she weren't so good at marketing herself and building a platform.

Mar 22, 2025; Birmingham AL, USA; LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Dunne's college athletics career is now over, her celebrity status is still growing. She currently has 5.3 million followers on Instagram and a staggering 7.9 million followers on TikTok.

Not to mention that she's still going strong with Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes, which also keeps her in the spotlight.

Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne adds hilarious installment to viral 2016 social media trend

There's currently a trend going around social media where people are reposting photos of themselves from 2016, as that was now a decade ago.

Dunne (who would have been 14 in 2016) wasted little time posting several of her own contributions to this to her Instagram story on January 15, which turned out to be hilarious. One is her at what looks to be an LSU gymnastics event from before she committed to the school.

Livvy Dunne's January 15 Instagram story post. | Instragram/@livvydunne

Before this, she posted a screenshot that read, "Why are y'all looking good in 2016" suggesting she knows this photo wasn't her finest.

Livvy Dunne's January 15 Instagram story. | Instagram/@livvydunne

Dunne also reposted a photo from USA Gymnastics of her doing an event from back in 2016 with the caption, "Iconic".

Livvy Dunne's January 15 Instagram story. | Instagra,/@livvydunne

Dunne has certainly come a long way in many respects since these photos were taken. And it will be fun to see how she continues to grow and develop her own brand across the next decade

