Livvy Dunne's meme reaction to TikTok's surprise return hours after ban
Everyone hug the Gen Zer in your life, because it's a big day in their lives. Just hours after the TikTok ban in the United States went into effect and had social media influencers panicking and filming their full-on meltdowns, it has made its triumphant return.
TikTok returned on Sunday morning, much to the joy of social media-savvy athletes and influencers like LSU star Livvy Dunne.
Livvy bid farewell to TikTok on Saturday night with a self-depracating video before the app pulled an Uno reverse card on everyone.
MORE: Livvy Dunne posts bizarre LSU Baby Gronk TikTok wearing sacred ‘18’
However, on Sunday morning, she opened the app out of habit and was pleasantly surprised that the mindless scrolling can resume.
MORE: Livvy Dunne trolls herself with perfect TikTok joke mourning end
Livvy shared the video with the classic "Hey... hey... how y'all doin'?" meme from the Lifetime series Little Women Atlanta.
MORE: Coco Gauff pays hilarious tribute to TikTok after Australian Open win
It was scary hours on the internet streets in the aftermath of the TikTok ban, but the panic was not worth it because in the end it all worked out... for now.
Now that TikTok is back, we can expect to see Livvy back in action sharing behind-the-scenes content from her busy life and and time on the mats with the No. 2 LSU gymnastics team.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida