Livvy Dunne's meme reaction to TikTok's surprise return hours after ban

LSU gymnastics star and social media starlet Livvy Dunne couldn't help but react to TikTok's surprise return.

Josh Sanchez

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne dances during warm ups.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne dances during warm ups. / IMAGO / Newscom World

Everyone hug the Gen Zer in your life, because it's a big day in their lives. Just hours after the TikTok ban in the United States went into effect and had social media influencers panicking and filming their full-on meltdowns, it has made its triumphant return.

TikTok returned on Sunday morning, much to the joy of social media-savvy athletes and influencers like LSU star Livvy Dunne.

Livvy bid farewell to TikTok on Saturday night with a self-depracating video before the app pulled an Uno reverse card on everyone.

However, on Sunday morning, she opened the app out of habit and was pleasantly surprised that the mindless scrolling can resume.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, TikTok, LSU Gymnastics
Livvy Dunne / TikTok

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, TikTok, LSU Gymnastics
Livvy Dunne / TikTok

Livvy shared the video with the classic "Hey... hey... how y'all doin'?" meme from the Lifetime series Little Women Atlanta.

It was scary hours on the internet streets in the aftermath of the TikTok ban, but the panic was not worth it because in the end it all worked out... for now.

Now that TikTok is back, we can expect to see Livvy back in action sharing behind-the-scenes content from her busy life and and time on the mats with the No. 2 LSU gymnastics team.

