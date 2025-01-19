Livvy Dunne posts bizarre LSU Baby Gronk TikTok wearing sacred ‘18’
It's hard times out on the social media streets after the late-night ban of TikTok in the United States. For many influencers like LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne, who built her brand on social media, it is time to find another avenue to push out content.
Livvy will have no trouble continuing to cash in on her social media fame thanks to Instagram, but that doesn't mean she won't miss TikTok.
Right before the Saturday ban kicked in, Livvy shared a video with Baby Gronk bidding adieu to the platform.
MORE: Livvy Dunne trolls herself with perfect TikTok joke mourning end
Baby Gronk was rocking a Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson jersey with his No. 18, which is a sacred number around Baton Rouge. He and Livvy used the "Baby There's No Plane" lip dub featuring viral audio clip of Taylor Armstrong fromThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who was describing her financial struggles.
MORE: Coco Gauff pays hilarious tribute to TikTok after Australian Open win
MORE: Livvy Dunne sizzles in LSU iced-out ‘Wonder Woman’ leotard for Florida meet
MORE: Livvy Dunne strikes stunning pose on beam during LSU podium training
She hashtagged the video "#brainrot #skibiditoilet."
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
Brainrot is a term used to describe content that is addictive and mindless, while Skibidi Toilet is a meme used from a YouTube series that is a nonsensical word to mean something is bad. Gen Z is really something else.
There will be plans to bring TikTok back as soon as possible, but for now all the internet has is old videos that have been archived.
On the positive side, Livvy now has even more time to put towards the LSU gymnastics team as it looks to repeat as national champions.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida