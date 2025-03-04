The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shares heartwarming comment for LSU teammate Kailin Chio

LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne raved about Lady Tigers teammate Kailin Chio's latest honor with a heartwarming comment.

Josh Sanchez

LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio competes on the floor during the Purple and Gold Podium Challenge.
LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio competes on the floor during the Purple and Gold Podium Challenge. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

LSU gymnastics star and NIL queen Livvy Dunne enjoyed an exciting weekend in New Orleans thanks to the 2025 Mardis Gras Endymion Extravaganza, where she served as Grand Marshal.

Livvy was serving some incredible looks throughout the weekend and rubbing shoulders with some A-listers like Katy Perry, but she also kept a close eye on the No. 2 Lady Tigers, who scored a fifth-straight win.

Not only did the team secure its fifth-straight victory, freshman sensation Kailin Chio received her fifth consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice

The 18-year-old Henderson, Nevada native has been on a tear leading the Tigers, with her seventh weekly honor of the season.

LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio competes on the floor during the Purple and Gold Podium Challenge.
LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio competes on the floor during the Purple and Gold Podium Challenge. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As has been the case throughout the year, Livvy was her biggest cheerleader and shared a heartwarming comment about the team's star newcomer.

MORE: LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio is crushing in classroom with STEM major

"I want to be [Kailin Chio] when I grow up," Livvy commented on Instagram.

Livvy Dunne, Kailin Chio, LSU gymnastics
Instagram

The Tigers team score of 198.125 in the Podium Challenge was the highest score by any team in the country this season.

MORE: Kailin Chio snaps sparkly LSU gymnastics leotard selfie after Kentucky win

LSU improved its National Qualifying Score (NQS) to 197.710 for the year, trailing only the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (197.915 NQS), who they defeated this year.

LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio performs the floor routine.
LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio performs the floor routine. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Up next for Kailin, Livvy, and the Tigers is an SEC showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at the PMAC in Baton Rouge on Friday, March 7, as the season winds down.

LSU will finish off the regular season with meetings against Auburn on Friday, March 14, and the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, March 22.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News