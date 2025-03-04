Livvy Dunne shares heartwarming comment for LSU teammate Kailin Chio
LSU gymnastics star and NIL queen Livvy Dunne enjoyed an exciting weekend in New Orleans thanks to the 2025 Mardis Gras Endymion Extravaganza, where she served as Grand Marshal.
Livvy was serving some incredible looks throughout the weekend and rubbing shoulders with some A-listers like Katy Perry, but she also kept a close eye on the No. 2 Lady Tigers, who scored a fifth-straight win.
Not only did the team secure its fifth-straight victory, freshman sensation Kailin Chio received her fifth consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week honor.
The 18-year-old Henderson, Nevada native has been on a tear leading the Tigers, with her seventh weekly honor of the season.
As has been the case throughout the year, Livvy was her biggest cheerleader and shared a heartwarming comment about the team's star newcomer.
"I want to be [Kailin Chio] when I grow up," Livvy commented on Instagram.
The Tigers team score of 198.125 in the Podium Challenge was the highest score by any team in the country this season.
LSU improved its National Qualifying Score (NQS) to 197.710 for the year, trailing only the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (197.915 NQS), who they defeated this year.
Up next for Kailin, Livvy, and the Tigers is an SEC showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at the PMAC in Baton Rouge on Friday, March 7, as the season winds down.
LSU will finish off the regular season with meetings against Auburn on Friday, March 14, and the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, March 22.
