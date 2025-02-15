Livvy Dunne celebrates LSU gymnastics' upset win over Oklahoma with 5-word cheer
It looks like Livvy Dunne and the defending national champion LSU gymnastics team will be returning to the No. 1 ranking after knocking off the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night in front of the third-largest crowd in PMAC history.
The epic SEC showdown came down to the wire with freshman standout Kailin Chio and reigning NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant lifting the Tigers to a 198.050-197.675 victory.
Chio, who earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors entering the Oklahoma matchup, had an all-around score of 39.725 which was higher than all of the Sooners' gymnasts on the night.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice
Chio's incredible night included a 9.950 on the floor, 9.950 on the vault, and 9.9 on the uneven bars.
Haleigh Bryant also scored a 9.950 on vault to help start the night strong, but many believed she deserved a 10 for the nearly flawless pass.
After the meet, the official LSU gymnastics Instagram account shared news of the victory which drew a strong reaction from Livvy Dunne.
MORE: Haleigh Bryant shares beach photos with Livvy Dunne, LSU teammates
Livvy swooned over her teammates' strong performance with a simple five-word message of celebration, "Now THIS was my Super Bowl."
And what a performance it was.
Up next for Livvy and the Tigers is a trip to Memorial Coliseum in Lexington for another SEC showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats. The meet, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, will air on the SEC Network.
