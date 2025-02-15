The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne celebrates LSU gymnastics' upset win over Oklahoma with 5-word cheer

LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne celebrated her teammates' victory over top-ranked Oklahoma with a strong championship message.

Josh Sanchez

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is introduced to the crowd before a meet against Florida at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is introduced to the crowd before a meet against Florida at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It looks like Livvy Dunne and the defending national champion LSU gymnastics team will be returning to the No. 1 ranking after knocking off the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night in front of the third-largest crowd in PMAC history.

The epic SEC showdown came down to the wire with freshman standout Kailin Chio and reigning NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant lifting the Tigers to a 198.050-197.675 victory.

Chio, who earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors entering the Oklahoma matchup, had an all-around score of 39.725 which was higher than all of the Sooners' gymnasts on the night.

MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice

Chio's incredible night included a 9.950 on the floor, 9.950 on the vault, and 9.9 on the uneven bars.

Haleigh Bryant also scored a 9.950 on vault to help start the night strong, but many believed she deserved a 10 for the nearly flawless pass.

After the meet, the official LSU gymnastics Instagram account shared news of the victory which drew a strong reaction from Livvy Dunne.

MORE: Haleigh Bryant shares beach photos with Livvy Dunne, LSU teammates

Livvy swooned over her teammates' strong performance with a simple five-word message of celebration, "Now THIS was my Super Bowl."

LSU gymnastics Livvy Dunne
Instagram

And what a performance it was.

Up next for Livvy and the Tigers is a trip to Memorial Coliseum in Lexington for another SEC showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats. The meet, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, will air on the SEC Network.

