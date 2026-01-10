Pirates’ Paul Skenes Supports Steelers Before Playoff Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL) all have fantastic support from fans across Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania, but also show up for each other as well.

Players from each team show up to the other's games, building a sense of camraderie and support throughout the city for its three professional sports teams.

Former Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole became famous for consistently showing up to Penguins games for their playoff runs during the 2010s.

Now another Pirates pitcher in Paul Skenes is showing support for the Steelers ahead of their big game.

Skenes Shows Support For Steelers Before Playoffs

The Steelers head into the playoffs and host the No. 5 seed in the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 12 with a 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

Skenes is currently in the offseason and enjoying some free time before Spring Training starts in February, but still has love for Pittsburgh, even when away.

Livvy Dunne, Skenes' girlfriend, posted a picture on her Instagram story showing Skenes holding up a huge Terrible Towel blanket, the rally towel Steelers fans wave to show support for their team, home-and-away. Dunne also had the caption "we like em big @steelers" in reference to their Terrible Towel.

Fellow Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler was also there, joining Skenes at Dunne's home in Jupiter, Fla.

Some Pirates/Steelers fans may not have been quite happy with Skenes showing up to support the Buffalo Bills in their regular season finale last week at Highmark Stadium, as it didn't seem like their star was keeping in the way of Pittsburgh tradition.

Skenes did meet with the Bills at their practice facility and go to the game, but also went with fellow Pirates right-handed pitcher Jared Jones, a big Bills fan, and made a trip out of it with Dunne.

Not the First Time Skenes Has Supported the Steelers

Skenes grew up in California and never was a fan of an NFL team, but has shown support for the Steelers prior.

He and Dunne attended a Steelers game in the 2024 season, as they defeated their biggest rival in the Baltimore Ravens, 18-16 at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11.

Skenes met a few players and also Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen , who is his favorite player on the team, as they both attended LSU.

He also met with Steelers star T.J. Watt in September 2024, and the two exchanted jerseys at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the Southside, where the Steelers practice. He also met Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Steelers defensive tackle Dean Lowry.

Skenes met former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at Pat McAfee's " Big Day Aht" at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Penguins, on April 10, 2025.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!