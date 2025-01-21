Loreal Sarkisian steps out for pricey pizza in Paris
After slaying on the sidelines all season long, as well as launching her online boutique Lo’s Wardrobe Bar, Loreal Sarkisian is enjoying a well-deserved vacation.
Today, Loreal — who is the wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian —took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she is in her favorite city, Paris, France. But despite the fact that she’s in Paris, she stepped out for the evening to grab some French-inspired Italian cuisine.
In a photo shared from a restaurant in Paris called Gigi, Loreal is seen enjoying some pizza. But this particular pizza has a special touch. It appears she ordered Loreal ordered her pizza with truffles. Sounds delicious! And what a treat it was, as this particular pizza costs about $50 American dollars, according to the restaurant’s website.
As she’s been out and about in Paris, Loreal isn’t missing a beat with her fashions. The First Lady of Texas Football looked stunning as she was dressed head-to-toe in black, and completed her look with a fluffy black Louis Vuitton jacket.
Not to mention, she appears to have gotten a stellar view of the Eiffel Tower while she was having dinner. In between snaps of her tasty-looking pizza, Loreal shared a video clip of a lit up Eiffel Tower.
As if she needed anymore reasons to fall in love with her favorite city.
