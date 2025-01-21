The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Loreal Sarkisian steps out for pricey pizza in Paris

The First Lady of Texas Football is rewarding herself in the city of love.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After slaying on the sidelines all season long, as well as launching her online boutique Lo’s Wardrobe Bar, Loreal Sarkisian is enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

Today, Loreal — who is the wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian —took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she is in her favorite city, Paris, France. But despite the fact that she’s in Paris, she stepped out for the evening to grab some French-inspired Italian cuisine.

Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian enjoying some pizza at Gigi in Paris on Jan. 20, 2025 / Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram

In a photo shared from a restaurant in Paris called Gigi, Loreal is seen enjoying some pizza. But this particular pizza has a special touch. It appears she ordered Loreal ordered her pizza with truffles. Sounds delicious! And what a treat it was, as this particular pizza costs about $50 American dollars, according to the restaurant’s website.

Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian polls her followers about truffle pizza on Jan. 20, 2025 / Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram

As she’s been out and about in Paris, Loreal isn’t missing a beat with her fashions. The First Lady of Texas Football looked stunning as she was dressed head-to-toe in black, and completed her look with a fluffy black Louis Vuitton jacket.

Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian arrives to her favorite city, Paris, in Louis Vuitton jacket on Jan. 20, 2025 / Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram

Not to mention, she appears to have gotten a stellar view of the Eiffel Tower while she was having dinner. In between snaps of her tasty-looking pizza, Loreal shared a video clip of a lit up Eiffel Tower.

Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian shares photo of dazzling Eiffel Tower on Jan. 20, 2025 / Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram

As if she needed anymore reasons to fall in love with her favorite city.

