Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes pricey Gucci tracksuit to celebrate her sorority
Loreal Sarkisian has celebrated many fire looks recently and good times with husband and Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.
Through the Texas SEC Championship and College Football Playoff run we saw Loreal drop stunning fits like her sparkly all-white denim cowgirl hit, and her burnt orange fairytale winner, and last week’s leather stunner jaw-dropper in the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Loreal and Steve have even more reason to celebrate: The couple reconciled after filing for divorce back in July, and she just wrote him the most heartfelt note after the big loss.
The 39-year-old stylist and fashionista took time on Monday to also celebrate her sorority’s birthday with a pricey Gucci tracksuit while throwing up the triangle for Delta Sigma Theta.
With the pictures, Loreal wrote the following message: “Happy Founders Day to my amazing Delta Sigma Theta sisters! ❤️🐘 Today, we honor 112 years of legacy, service, and sisterhood that have shaped us into the unstoppable women we are. Being a part of this dynamic sisterhood has been life-changing, and I'm so grateful for the love, inspiration, and strength we pour into each other. Here's to our founders, who paved the way, and to all of us, who continue to uplift, serve, and slay in every space we enter. Cheers to 112 years and many more to come! 🔺✨Drop a 🔺if you're celebrating with pride today! XOLO 🤍”
That tracksuit likely goes for about $1500 for the bottom and the same for the top for a price tag of around $3000.
Loreal was quite the athlete herself and why the tracksuit is fitting. She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. She was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
While it’s about her sorority, it’s definitely another fit winner for Loreal with her tracksuit Delta Sigma Theta celebration stunner.
