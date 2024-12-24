Flau'jae Johnson goes IG official with LSU football player boyfriend
LSU women's basketball and rap star Flau'jae Johnson popped out on Christmas Eve.
Flau'jae dropped a bomb by going IG official with her LSU football player boyfriend, junior wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., who she has been openly supporting and hyping up throughout the season.
She made the big reveal with a sweet series of photos in matching holiday pajamas.
"Santa listened," she wrote with a red heart emoji.
The LSU basketball and blossoming rap icon consistently proves that she can do anything she puts her mind to. As one of the best basketball players in the nation, Flau'jae is also a menace on the mic and has already locked up a feature from Lil Wayne, performed at the ESPYs, and opened for hip-hop stars like Rod Wave before rushing back to Baton Rouge the following day for practice.
This season, the LSU women's basketball team is off to a hot start, sitting at 14-0 and currently ranked No. 6 in the country.
Flau'jae is averaging 20.9 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, along with 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Up next for the Lady Tigers is a showdown with the 10-2 Albany Great Danes on Sunday, December 29, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. Tip-off at the PMAC is set for 2:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.
