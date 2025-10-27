The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU star Whit Weeks has strong reaction to Brian Kelly getting fired

The polarizing Brian Kelly joined James Franklin as the latest big name to get fired, with the LSU Tigers owing him up to $54 million. Weeks wasn't thrilled.

Matthew Graham

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gestures toward the crowd after a turnover during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gestures toward the crowd after a turnover during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It has never been a better and worse time to be a big-time college football coach.

On the good side, the amount of money being thrown around to land A-list head coaches has never been more out of control. On the bad side, expectations at many of the blue bloods across the CFB landscape has never been more unrealistic.

RELATED: How much LSU, Florida would have to pay Lane Kiffin to get him to leave Ole Miss

Brian Kelly, Zavion Thomas
Oct.11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Or in this case, make that the purple blood of the LSU Tigers, who fired Brian Kelly after an embarrassing home lose in Death Valley to the Texas A&M Aggies, 49-25.

Kelly joins James Franklin, who got canned by the Penn State Nittany Lions, as a head coach who was never truly embraced by the Tigers faithful after the 64-year-old, two-time AP Coach of the Year unexpectedly bolted from Notre Dame.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit at bad Texas A&M loss looking sad

Brian Kelly, Lane Kiffin
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, who has made plenty of headlines both on and off the field lately after going public in his relationship with Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, made it clear with two simple emojis and an even more powerful photo that he was not happy with the decision in an Instagram Stories post.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin gives true feelings on LSU star Whit Weeks dating daughter Landry

Whit Weeks
Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) looks on against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Showing himself kneeling in prayer next to Kelly with his arm around his now former coach, surrounded by the entire team in the locker room, the 20-year-old Weeks captioned the photo with heart and tiger emojis.

If Kelly wants to coach again, he'll most certainly get an opportunity. But with a lucrative, potentially up $54 million buyout coming his way, the second most in college football history behind the still bonkers Jimbo Fisher $76 million payout with, ironically, Texas A&M, Kelly could also ride off into the sunset and enjoy the retired life.

RELATED: James Franklin's $56.6M Penn State buyout is far, far less in reality

It might also get a little awkward for Weeks, the 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection, since naturally one of the biggest names that LSU fans will want to replace Kelly with is Kiffin, who has made Ole Miss an annual College Football Playoff contender.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Whit Weeks with Landry Kiffin / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

It will take a staggering amount of money to land Kiffin with other SEC powerhouses like the Florida Gators linked to the 50 year old social media troll king.

For Weeks, it might be tough to play for the dad of your girlfriend. But for LSU fans, they might think it gives them an inside track given how close Lane is to his oldest child, and Landry has been a proud supporter of Weeks ever since they became official, even though she goes to Ole Miss.

Someone alert Taylor Sheridan. This could get very interesting indeed.

Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin
Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News