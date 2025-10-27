LSU star Whit Weeks has strong reaction to Brian Kelly getting fired
It has never been a better and worse time to be a big-time college football coach.
On the good side, the amount of money being thrown around to land A-list head coaches has never been more out of control. On the bad side, expectations at many of the blue bloods across the CFB landscape has never been more unrealistic.
Or in this case, make that the purple blood of the LSU Tigers, who fired Brian Kelly after an embarrassing home lose in Death Valley to the Texas A&M Aggies, 49-25.
Kelly joins James Franklin, who got canned by the Penn State Nittany Lions, as a head coach who was never truly embraced by the Tigers faithful after the 64-year-old, two-time AP Coach of the Year unexpectedly bolted from Notre Dame.
LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, who has made plenty of headlines both on and off the field lately after going public in his relationship with Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, made it clear with two simple emojis and an even more powerful photo that he was not happy with the decision in an Instagram Stories post.
Showing himself kneeling in prayer next to Kelly with his arm around his now former coach, surrounded by the entire team in the locker room, the 20-year-old Weeks captioned the photo with heart and tiger emojis.
If Kelly wants to coach again, he'll most certainly get an opportunity. But with a lucrative, potentially up $54 million buyout coming his way, the second most in college football history behind the still bonkers Jimbo Fisher $76 million payout with, ironically, Texas A&M, Kelly could also ride off into the sunset and enjoy the retired life.
It might also get a little awkward for Weeks, the 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection, since naturally one of the biggest names that LSU fans will want to replace Kelly with is Kiffin, who has made Ole Miss an annual College Football Playoff contender.
It will take a staggering amount of money to land Kiffin with other SEC powerhouses like the Florida Gators linked to the 50 year old social media troll king.
For Weeks, it might be tough to play for the dad of your girlfriend. But for LSU fans, they might think it gives them an inside track given how close Lane is to his oldest child, and Landry has been a proud supporter of Weeks ever since they became official, even though she goes to Ole Miss.
Someone alert Taylor Sheridan. This could get very interesting indeed.
