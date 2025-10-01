The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin gives true feelings on LSU star Whit Weeks dating daughter Landry

The Ole Miss head coach is usually always talking smack, but he actually shared a genuine answer on his daughter Landry dating LSU star Whit Weeks.

Matthew Graham

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) looks on against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) looks on against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin is a notorious troll, so it's always hard to pin down when the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is being serious.

That reputation was on full display this week as Ole Miss had a huge win at The Grove against the favored LSU Tigers, where the biggest storyline away from the field was that his oldest daughter Landry, 20, who also attends the University of Mississippi, had officially announced she was dating Whit Weeks, the star linebacker on the opposite side of the field.

Whit Weeks
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gestures toward the crowd after a turnover during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the 24-19 victory, which vaulted Ole Miss all the way up to No. 4, Kiffin relentlessly crushed Weeks, also 20, for puking on the field, and LSU head coach Brian Kelly for comments he made before the game.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

So it was hard to get a real answer out of the former Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC lightning rod of controversy about how he really felt about their relationship, even though it was clear that behind the scenes, the 50-year-old workout king was probably a fan since he was already following him on Instagram.

"I don't know if I would have handled it as well when I was younger," Kiffin told Kirk Herbstreit on his "Nonstop" podcast. "That's part of where I'm at. And I just embrace things... This is really a movie or something. This is made for TV when the announcers were talking about it and Landry's romance with Whit Weeks, and they show his family in the stands, and then he's throwing up... and he gets hurt, and then he comes back. I feel like I'm watching a movie here."

Kiffin also revealed that he tried to find Weeks after the game, but knew that the 2024 First-Team All-SEC performer probably didn't want to talk to him after a tough loss.

Kiffin also told Big Cat on "Pardon My Take," "I just embraced it, ran with it. And Whit's a great kid, a great family. So, I look at it as, hey look, how blessed are you that they're in a good relationship with great people."

So the word that Kiffin, who has also reconciled with his wife Layla too, is using for everything now is "embrace."

Does that new, softer Lane also extend to Brian Kelly, Hugh Freeze, and all the other SEC coaches he constantly calls out?

Time will tell.

