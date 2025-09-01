Luis Suárez's spitting incident repeats ugly biting history for Inter Miami star
It's sad to say, but with Luis Suárez, it's usually only a matter of time before another ugly incident occurs.
In a disgusting act caught on-camera, the Inter Miami CF forward was caught spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member after their disappointing 3-0 defeat in the Leagues Cup Final, failing to bring home a trophy yet again for the star-studded squad alongside global icon Lionel Messi.
Here's a more definitive angle.
Unfortunately, spitting is a minor infraction compared to his usual method of mayhem: biting opponents.
In fact, it was only earlier this season in April's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal against LAFC when the 38-year-old Uruguayan bit his own teammate Jordi Alba.
The most famous, or infamous, biting incident happened in the 2014 World Cup, when Suárez bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, with the legendary Juventus hero showing the vicious marks to display what happened.
Aptly nicknamed "The Gunman," or "El Pistolero," was banned for four months from any matches.
There was also another vampire-like scenario when he was an unstoppable scorer for Liverpool in the English Premier League a year prior, having one the Golden Boot. This time the victim was Chelsea fullback Branislav Ivanovic.
That got the two-time European Golden Shoes winner a 10-match ban.
As bad all of these biting incidents are, the entire continent of Africa hates the fourth leading South American goalscorer of all time after his blatant handball cost Ghana the chance to be the first African nation to ever reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2010.
So yes, for Suárez, history always repeats itself. It's only a matter of when.
