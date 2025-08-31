‘Messi Is the Best… But We’ve Got Rothrock’—Seattle Sounders Confident Ahead of Leagues Cup Final
Just a few hundred feet from the shores of the Puget Sound, an unmistakable roar emerges from Lumen Field, where the Seattle Sounders have created a standout atmosphere in North American soccer.
The stadium has become an icon, too, with fans making it one of the loudest in the world, whether that be the Sounders in front of over 69,000 at the 2019 MLS Cup, or the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, who set a world record of 137.6 decibels, which created seismic activity in the area.
That iconic atmosphere, which remains an MLS highlight even as the league has grown to 30 clubs, makes it no surprise that the club have sold over 60,000 tickets to set a competition record for the 2025 Leagues Cup Final on Sunday night against Inter Miami.
Unlike some MLS markets, it’s not the Lionel Messi and friends show in Seattle—and the Sounders’ identity couldn’t be any more different from their South Florida foes.
“It’s going to be awesome, we’re all going to feed off the energy as much as we possibly can, and the crowd is a massive boost in a game like this,” said goalkeeper Andrew Thomas, who has taken the starter reins from veteran Stefan Frei in Leagues Cup. “Every little advantage that you can get out of the game is massive.”
Since 2023, Miami have built around Messi, bringing in several of his friends, and navigating MLS salary structures to build a dream-team, of sorts, but an unbalanced one from front to back.
Yet, the starpower in Seattle is different.
Outside of U.S. men’s national team legend Clint Dempsey, the Sounders have seldom signed aging superstars, and currently rely on Argentine DP winger Pedro De La Vega, as well as Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Paul Rothrock, and Osaze De Rosario, among others.
“Messi is arguably the best player the world has ever seen, but we have Paul Rothrock, and we have Jackson Ragen, and we have Snyder Brunell and Andrew Thomas, we’ve got good players too,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said, adding: “[Luis] Suárez is not going to run by anybody because Yeimar is faster.”
Trophy Hunting Mentality
The rosters and identities of the two teams could not be more contrasting. Yet, they’ve reached similar heights this season, both impressing at the FIFA Club World Cup and translating that form into MLS and Leagues Cup play.
Since the Club World Cup, the Sounders have won five of nine matches, while losing only once. Meanwhile, Miami has captured 17 of a possible 27 points and went on to sign Rodrigo De Paul, who played against the Sounders during the Club World Cup with Atlético Madrid.
For Miami, there’s an emphasis on winning as much as possible while Messi dons their pink shirts. But, for Seattle, Sunday’s final comes as a measuring stick, as they look to add a ninth trophy and become the first team to win every possible domestic and regional competition.
“I think the world knows the value of the Seattle Sounders... the trophies speak for themselves,” said USMNT and Sounders forward Jesus Ferreira as the club prepared to play its first final since winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup. “Seattle Sounders carry a weight every rival respects.
“From Dallas to any MLS pitch, everyone knows this club’s winning mentality, the pride it gives its city, and the trophies that prove it. Now, with the chance to be the first team to win every tournament.”
While a team with Messi may be favored in any final, and the 38-year-old will be hoping to add his 46th trophy, the Sounders will not go down easily, especially given the club’s history and status, which is built on its winning pedigree at its core.
“[Winning would] mean everything,” said De Rosario, whose dad, Dwayne, won four MLS Cup titles. “It is what we want. This is what the club is built on. We’re built on championships, so to win Leagues Cup is just a step in our direction.”