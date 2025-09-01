Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders Scuffle Casts Shadow Over Leagues Cup Celebrations
When Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi and the superstars of Inter Miami signed with the south Florida side, the expectations were to win trophies and establish the Herons as the premier side in all of Major League Soccer.
On Sunday night, the star-studded Herons fell short of a trophy for the fourth time since 2023, losing to Seattle Sounders FC 3–0 in the Leagues Cup final. However, it was the tensions that followed that will be remembered for head coach Javier Mascherano’s side.
The Sounders got goals from Osaze De Rosario, Alex Roldan and Paul Rothrock to seal the victory, but as Seattle went off to celebrate Rothrock’s 89th-minute goal and title-winning moment, tensions flared between the two sides.
As things continued, Maxi Falcòn appeared to grab Seattle midfielder, Obed Vargas, as players from both sides threw several punches. Meanwhile, Suárez found himself in an altercation with a Sounders staff member, before referees and other players began to separate those involved.
No repercussions or punishments were issued by match officials immediately.
The loss in a final especially stings for Miami. Since winning the 2023 Leagues Cup in the first few weeks after signing Messi, the club has lost the 2023 U.S. Open Cup final, and were eliminated in the first round of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Earlier this season, they also fell short of their stated goal of winning the Concacaf Champions Cup, losing in the quarterfinals to eventual finalists Vancouver Whitecaps. All the losses have raised the tensions in Miami, especially with Messi and Sergio Busquets’ contracts set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.
However, not all is lost for the Herons. They still have nine regular-season matches remaining and are in the hunt for the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the best MLS team in the regular season, before they embark on a quest for the 2025 MLS Cup title.