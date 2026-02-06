Mariah Carey Sparks Buzz Singing In Italian At Olympics Opening Ceremony
After a wait that has felt like forever, the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are finally underway, with the Opening Ceremony taking place on February 6.
There are countless storylines to follow heading into this year's Winter Olympics. Perhaps the most prominent among American sports fans is that iconic skier Lindsey Vonn is competing on a fully torn ACL, which has earned her endless respect.
While there are plenty of existing stars for fans to follow this year, one beautiful aspect of the Olympics is that it provides a global platform for up-and-coming athletes to earn a household name and cement themselves in the history books of their respective sports.
Whether it will be Chloe Kim reclaiming her Olympic throne or a newer name like Alysa Liu stealing headlines, there's sure to be something extraordinary to come over the next 16 days.
Mariah Carey Wows Crowd Singing In Italian At Olympics Opening Ceremony
The person making the most waves during the Opening Ceremony is 56-year-old global music sensation Mariah Carey.
Carey wowed the crowd on opening night, performed in Italian for the first time in her iconic career, singing Domenico Modugno’s “Nel Blu, dipinto di Blu” (better known internationally as “Volare”) to the Italian crowd.
Many viewers did not realize that Carey could sing in Italian, which made this already remarkable performance that much more impressive.
Ultimately, the Olympics are about the extraordinary athletes who are performing. But the fact that a global icon like Carey is setting the stage for them and bringing attention to this event makes it all the more meaningful.
