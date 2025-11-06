Marshawn Kneeland's college coach shares heartfelt statement on tragic passing
The Dallas Cowboys family suffered a tragic loss on Wednesday night when the news broke that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland had passed away.
He was 24 years old.
MORE: Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland cause of death confirmed by officials
Not long after his passing, an out-pouring of love quickly began to follow suit from his teammates, the Cowboys organization, and more across social media.
His former college coach at Western Michigan, Lance Taylor, also released a statement on Thursday via Todd Archer of ESPN, mourning the passing of his former player and highlighting what made him a special person.
Marshawn Kneeland's former college coach releases a statment
"My heart is absolutely broken over the loss of Marshawn Kneeland.
"Marshawn was so much more than an incredible football player—he was a remarkable young man who meant so much to our program and to me personally. His leadership, energy, and smile were infectious, and he left a lasting impact on everyone in our program. Having coached him during my first season here, we developed a special bond that went far beyond football. His passion for life and his teammates were unmatched. Our entire Bronco Football family is devastated, and we send our deepest prayers to his family, teammates, and all who loved him."
"Marshawn will forever be a part of the Bronco brotherhood."
MORE: Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland scored a touchdown Monday night
Kneeland was a standout in his five years at Western Michigan, accumulating 13 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss and 148 total tackles.
Kneeland also had his best season under Taylor in 2023, with 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 47 total tackles and two forced fumbles.
After that standout season, he would go on to be selected with the 56th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Cowboys - in large part due to the mentorship of Taylor.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or at.
