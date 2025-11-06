Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24
The Cowboys announced on Thursday morning that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died at the age of 24.
"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family," the team wrote in a statement.
The NFL released a statement shortly after the Cowboys, sharing their condolences while also offering support to the Cowboys staff and players.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates," the league wrote. "We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources.”
Added Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley:
"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."
The NFLPA released a statement, too, offering support to those impacted by the grief of Kneeland’s death.
Kneeland was competing in his second season in Dallas. He started in four games and appeared in 18, posting 26 sacks, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble. He scored a touchdown on Monday night against the Cardinals, recovering a punt blocked by teammate Sam Williams in the end zone. Kneeland was drafted 56th overall in 2024 out of Western Michigan, where he accumulated 149 tackles and 12.5 sacks over four seasons.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.