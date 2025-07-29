Matthew Stafford's outspoken wife Kelly oddly defends Shane Gillis with raunchy post
So we're still talking about Shane Gillis' controversial ESPYs performance?
While the rest of us have moved on, apparently the Los Angeles Rams franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford's outspoken wife Kelly still has something to say.
Posting on Instagram yesterday, the mother of their four daughters wanted it to be known that the superstar comedian, is, in fact, funny, using some raunchy humor of her own to get the point across.
"Every few years we decide to dress up," Mrs Stafford wrote. "Glad we did because @shanemgillis made me almost pee myself multiple times. Turns out, laughing is fun.. more people should try it."
The 2025 ESPYs were on July 16, so the 36-year-old former Georgia cheerleader, where she and the eventual Super Bowl champion met, had been simmering on this one for almost two weeks?
She completed the caption, "Signed, Fat, ugly dog wife 🤣🤣🤣"
"Fat, ugly dog wife" refers to one of Gillis' jokes that night, when the controversial comic went on a rant about how Bill Belichick, 73, should be applauded for dating an attractive 24 year old, since most of the people attending the ESPYs were sitting next to their, well, "fat, ugly dog wife."
Maybe the jokes on social media should be left to the professionals.
Gillis' girlfriend, Grace Brassel, also defended his humor in real time, writing in her post, "my man is funny as hell."
Mrs. Stafford vehemently agrees!
