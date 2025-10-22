Michael Jordan has stunning revelation last time playing basketball in NBC debut
Michael Jordan made his NBC debut on Tuesday night as a special contributor and told an epic story about the last time he shot a basketball.
The legendary Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer who many consider the G.O.A.T retired in 2003 after 15 seasons in the NBA. He won six championships — going 6-0 in Finals series with six MVPs — but has since been enjoying retirement.
We’ve seen him flexing his insane $115M yacht with the perfect name, and his jet that has a $500k paint job, and hanging with his wife Yvette Prieto and his kids.
He sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets (Bobcats when he bought them) for $3 billion in 2023 and is the richest basketball player in history with that and his Jordan brand with Nike.
Now in his new role with the return of the NBA to NBC for the first time since 2002 along with John Tesh’s “Roundball Rock” song that was such a hit during Jordan’s 1990s playing days, Jordan sat down with Mike Tirico at halftime of the Houston Rockets vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder and had a shocking comment about not picking up a basketball in years.
He did say when he rented a house during the Ryder Cup, he was asked by a child to shoot a free throw and he was “nervous” because he didn’t want to disappoint the kid with his status as a basketball legend. He swished it, of course, as he told Tirico.
As if the legend of Michael Jordan couldn’t grow any more.
