Michael Jordan, wife Yvette annoyed being shown at Eagles vs. Cowboys game

Jalen Hurts' hero and mentor Michael Jordan was there to see the Philadelphia Eagles survive the Dallas Cowboys. The NBA GOAT was not happy cameras showed him.

Matthew Graham

Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto attend the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Dinner on March 13, 2015 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto attend the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Dinner on March 13, 2015 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. / IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia
Michael Jordan figured he'd be left alone to watch the NFL Kickoff Game.

Then the weather delay happened and NBC Sports, now working with the NBA GOAT and six-time champion with professional basketball returning to the network, had time to kill. So why not show His Airness and his lovely wife, Yvette Prieto.

Michael Jordan, Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan with his wife Yvette Prieto at the F1 Miami Grand Prix in 2022. / IMAGO / eu-images

Not a good idea apparently.

The Chicago Bulls legend and five-time league MVP was presumably there to support Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the NFL opener against the Dallas Cowboys, who considers MJ his hero and mentor, not to mention is sponsored by the Nike Jordan brand. The Eagles survived the Jalen Carter spitting ejection controversy game, 24-20.

The billionaire was visibly annoyed, even waving his hand at one point to indicate, scram. Yvette too, did not look happy the entire time NBC cameras showing them in a luxury suite.

NBC's "Sunday Night Football" announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth had an awkward exchange throughout the segment, referencing the Jordan brand "Love Hurts" campaign after the Eagles QB1 won his first Super Bowl and received Super Bowl LIX MVP honors.

At the very end of it, once NBC cameras had cut away from the annoyed Jordan and his wife, Collinsworth joked to Tirico,

Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley
Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Suns forward Charles Barkley face off in the 1993 NBA Finals. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The great thing is, we get to get a little piece of him for our NBA coverage this year," Collinsworth said. "You got to be a little excited about that, right?"

"More than a little," Tirico quipped.

It's still unknown how much NBC Sports is paying Michael Jordan after original reports of $40 million annually were dismissed.

Needless to say it's more than a little. Now get the damn camera away!

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

